iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXI. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,844,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,196,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of MXI opened at $77.12 on Monday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.45.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

