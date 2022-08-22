Isthmus Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,101 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,437 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 18,502 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.2% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 10,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $286.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.82 and a 200 day moving average of $279.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

