Jim Wassil Sells 2,800 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $70,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,325.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $61,600.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

