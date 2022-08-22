John Joseph Stephens Buys 13,216 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,322.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ SLDP opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $14.85.
Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
