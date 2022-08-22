John Rothka Sells 2,000 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $72.26 on Monday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

CEIX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

