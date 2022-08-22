Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 326,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 497.2% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $445.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

