Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after buying an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.31 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $445.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

