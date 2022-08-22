JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Reduced by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 62,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $118.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $347.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

