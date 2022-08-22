Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: KNSL):

8/15/2022 – Kinsale Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $277.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.81 and a 12-month high of $285.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.23.

Get Kinsale Capital Group Inc alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 442,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,329,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.