Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $552.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

