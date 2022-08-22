Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Major Shareholder Brendan Kennedy Sells 50,000 Shares

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,947,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,974,158.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, August 11th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $110,500.00.

LFLY stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Leafly by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Leafly by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Leafly by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Leafly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Leafly by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 193,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFLY. Cowen lowered their target price on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

