Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Major Shareholder Brendan Kennedy Sells 50,000 Shares

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,947,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,974,158.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 11th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $110,500.00.
Leafly Stock Down 3.5 %
LFLY stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $11.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on LFLY. Cowen lowered their target price on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.
About Leafly
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leafly (LFLY)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.