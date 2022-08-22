Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Major Shareholder Sells $110,500.00 in Stock

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,047,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,202.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $101,000.00.
Shares of Leafly stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LFLY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
