Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Major Shareholder Sells $110,500.00 in Stock

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,047,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,202.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Leafly alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $101,000.00.

Leafly Price Performance

Shares of Leafly stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Leafly by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in Leafly in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LFLY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Leafly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.