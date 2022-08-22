Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Acquires $268,430.00 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LAD opened at $269.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.20 and a 12-month high of $366.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.55.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

