Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lufax by 30.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Lufax Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.32. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.