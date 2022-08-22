Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Director Buys $120,000.00 in Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) Director Damien Lamendola bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,412,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marpai Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAI opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. Marpai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Marpai in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marpai, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Rating ) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

