Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 815.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAA stock opened at $96.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

