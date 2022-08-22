Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 19.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Landstar System by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after purchasing an additional 259,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Landstar System Stock Down 0.2 %

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $156.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

