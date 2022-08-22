Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,791 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 22,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,414,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 480,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.



