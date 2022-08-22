Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $93,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

