Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $93,000 in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

