Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Redfin by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Redfin by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $880,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Redfin Stock Down 11.6 %

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.92. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The company had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

