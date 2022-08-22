Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSE:NVO opened at $104.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

