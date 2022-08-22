Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 24,817 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

