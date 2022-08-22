Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,970 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $104.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

