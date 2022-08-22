Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 43,060 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 952.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:APO opened at $58.13 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.