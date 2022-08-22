Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 697 Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of QPX opened at $25.17 on Monday. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85.

