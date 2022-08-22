Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WELL opened at $79.58 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.