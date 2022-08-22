Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 6,239 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $63.95 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

