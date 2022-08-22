Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 7,006 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 564,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $43.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

