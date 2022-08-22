Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $175,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.