Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EQNR opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

