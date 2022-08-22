Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.75 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in H&R Block by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,797 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in H&R Block by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,193 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 926,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 79,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in H&R Block by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 742,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 79,782 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H&R Block Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:HRB opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

