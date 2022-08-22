Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.78 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.