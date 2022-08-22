Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Price Performance

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

