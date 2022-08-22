Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,317 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,477,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $433.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

