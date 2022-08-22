Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 613 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,086 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $299.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

