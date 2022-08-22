Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Edison International by 248.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,705,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $71.54 on Monday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

