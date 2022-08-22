Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

