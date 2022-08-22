Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,486 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

Insider Activity

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

