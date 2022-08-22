Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 6,166 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,097,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 275,016 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.0 %

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

PEG stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

