Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 9,005 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $72.91 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

