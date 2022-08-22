Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 567,760 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $175,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,141,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $968,559,000 after acquiring an additional 98,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

