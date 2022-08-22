Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 218.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,437 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 18,502 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.2% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 10,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 124,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,422,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.