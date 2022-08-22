Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,422,797 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,806 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,842,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after buying an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

