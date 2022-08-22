Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.0 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $183.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

