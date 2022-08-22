Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,430 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Bottomline Technologies worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Bottomline Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

(Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.