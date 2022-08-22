Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 128.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $511.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.40.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.70.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,704,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,704,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,780 shares of company stock worth $18,613,077. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

