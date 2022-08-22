Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $310.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.82. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

