MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 105.1% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,604,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.21 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.