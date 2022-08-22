Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Purchases C$98,428.29 in Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,428.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$381,695.07.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Doug Janzen acquired 1,645 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,800.21.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Doug Janzen acquired 2,280 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,677.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Doug Janzen acquired 1,271 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,745.07.

On Thursday, June 30th, Doug Janzen acquired 338 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,616.12.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Doug Janzen acquired 2,743 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,843.40.

Shares of NVC stock opened at C$1.78 on Monday. Neovasc Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$6.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

